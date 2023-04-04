Tyler Stephenson -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the hill, on April 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate (2022)

  • Stephenson hit .319 with nine doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
  • Stephenson got a hit in 29 of 50 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 18 of those games.
  • He took the pitcher deep in 12.0% of his games last season (50 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 38.0% of his 50 games a year ago, Stephenson drove in a run (19 times). He also had 11 games with multiple RBIs (22.0%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
  • In 18 of 50 games last year (36.0%) he touched home plate, and in five of those games (10.0%) he scored two or more runs.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
22 GP 25
.395 AVG .247
.449 OBP .298
.593 SLG .376
10 XBH 5
3 HR 3
24 RBI 11
20/7 K/BB 27/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 27
15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (51.9%)
12 (52.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%)
12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (22.2%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%)
11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Wesneski will make his first start of the season for the Cubs.
  • The 25-year-old righty started and threw six innings when he last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Cincinnati Reds.
  • Last season he put together a 3-2 record, a 2.18 ERA and a 0.939 WHIP over his six games.
