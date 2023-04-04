After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Wil Myers and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Hayden Wesneski) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Wil Myers At The Plate (2022)

  • Myers hit .261 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.
  • Myers reached base via a hit in 49 of 87 games last season (56.3%), including multiple hits in 19.5% of those games (17 of them).
  • He homered in 9.2% of his games in 2022 (eight of 87), including 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Myers drove in a run in 25 of 87 games last season (28.7%), including 12 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (13.8%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
  • In 31.0% of his games last season (27 of 87), he scored at least a run, and in three (3.4%) he scored more than once.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
37 GP 39
.208 AVG .309
.289 OBP .345
.304 SLG .485
6 XBH 16
3 HR 4
18 RBI 23
43/14 K/BB 43/8
2 SB 0
Home Away
42 GP 45
23 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (57.8%)
4 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (28.9%)
10 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (37.8%)
3 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (11.1%)
13 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (26.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Wesneski will make his first start of the season for the Cubs.
  • When he last appeared on Monday, Oct. 3, the 25-year-old right-hander started the game and went six innings against the Cincinnati Reds.
  • In six games last season he compiled a 3-2 record and had a 2.18 ERA and a 0.939 WHIP.
