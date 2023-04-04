Wil Myers Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Wil Myers and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Hayden Wesneski) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Wil Myers At The Plate (2022)
- Myers hit .261 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.
- Myers reached base via a hit in 49 of 87 games last season (56.3%), including multiple hits in 19.5% of those games (17 of them).
- He homered in 9.2% of his games in 2022 (eight of 87), including 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Myers drove in a run in 25 of 87 games last season (28.7%), including 12 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (13.8%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
- In 31.0% of his games last season (27 of 87), he scored at least a run, and in three (3.4%) he scored more than once.
Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.208
|AVG
|.309
|.289
|OBP
|.345
|.304
|SLG
|.485
|6
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|23
|43/14
|K/BB
|43/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|45
|23 (54.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (57.8%)
|4 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (28.9%)
|10 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (37.8%)
|3 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (11.1%)
|13 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (26.7%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- Wesneski will make his first start of the season for the Cubs.
- When he last appeared on Monday, Oct. 3, the 25-year-old right-hander started the game and went six innings against the Cincinnati Reds.
- In six games last season he compiled a 3-2 record and had a 2.18 ERA and a 0.939 WHIP.
