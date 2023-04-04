Will Benson -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the hill, on April 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Will Benson At The Plate (2022)

Benson hit .182 with a double and three walks.

In nine of 29 games a year ago, Benson got a hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He did not homer last year in the 29 games he appeared in.

Benson picked up an RBI in three of 29 games last year.

In seven of 29 games last season he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 17 GP 7 .158 AVG .235 .238 OBP .278 .184 SLG .235 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 2 13/3 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 9 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)