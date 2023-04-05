Jose Garcia -- 1-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on April 5 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cubs.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jose Garcia At The Plate (2022)

Garcia hit .152 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Garcia picked up a hit in 35.4% of his games last season (17 of 48), with at least two hits in seven of those games (14.6%).

Logging a trip to the plate in 48 games last season, he hit only one long ball.

In eight of 48 games last year, Garcia picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

He scored in 11 of 48 games last year (22.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 18 GP 29 .123 AVG .170 .186 OBP .202 .138 SLG .250 1 XBH 4 0 HR 2 4 RBI 6 28/5 K/BB 48/4 2 SB 2 Home Away 19 GP 29 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (37.9%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.2%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (13.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.4%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (13.8%)

