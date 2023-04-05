Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Garcia -- 1-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on April 5 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cubs.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jose Garcia At The Plate (2022)
- Garcia hit .152 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- Garcia picked up a hit in 35.4% of his games last season (17 of 48), with at least two hits in seven of those games (14.6%).
- Logging a trip to the plate in 48 games last season, he hit only one long ball.
- In eight of 48 games last year, Garcia picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- He scored in 11 of 48 games last year (22.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|29
|.123
|AVG
|.170
|.186
|OBP
|.202
|.138
|SLG
|.250
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|6
|28/5
|K/BB
|48/4
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|29
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (37.9%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.2%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (13.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.4%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (13.8%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Stroman (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 40th in WHIP (1.000), and 14th in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
