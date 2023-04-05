The New York Knicks (46-33) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (34-45) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as 8.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and MSG.

Pacers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: BSIN and MSG
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -8.5 -

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

  • A total of 39 of the Pacers' 79 games with a set total have hit the over (49.4%).
  • Indiana's ATS record is 42-37-0 this season.
  • The Pacers have come away with 24 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Indiana has won six of its 12 games, or 50%, when it is the underdog by at least +260 on the moneyline.
  • Indiana has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pacers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Knicks vs Pacers Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 0 0% 115.6 231.4 112.5 231.5 224.7
Pacers 0 0% 115.8 231.4 119 231.5 233.2

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

  • Indiana has gone 3-7 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Pacers have gone over the total five times.
  • Against the spread, Indiana has been better at home (23-16-0) than on the road (19-21-0).
  • The Pacers' 115.8 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Knicks give up.
  • Indiana is 30-16 against the spread and 28-18 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Pacers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Knicks and Pacers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 44-35 2-5 42-37
Pacers 42-37 10-5 39-40

Pacers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Knicks Pacers
115.6
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
19-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 30-16
20-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 28-18
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 119
9
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 29
35-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 23-12
37-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 22-13

