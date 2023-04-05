Pacers vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Knicks (46-33) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (34-45) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as 8.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and MSG.
Pacers vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-8.5
|-
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 39 of the Pacers' 79 games with a set total have hit the over (49.4%).
- Indiana's ATS record is 42-37-0 this season.
- The Pacers have come away with 24 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Indiana has won six of its 12 games, or 50%, when it is the underdog by at least +260 on the moneyline.
- Indiana has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Pacers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|0
|0%
|115.6
|231.4
|112.5
|231.5
|224.7
|Pacers
|0
|0%
|115.8
|231.4
|119
|231.5
|233.2
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- Indiana has gone 3-7 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Pacers have gone over the total five times.
- Against the spread, Indiana has been better at home (23-16-0) than on the road (19-21-0).
- The Pacers' 115.8 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Knicks give up.
- Indiana is 30-16 against the spread and 28-18 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Pacers vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|44-35
|2-5
|42-37
|Pacers
|42-37
|10-5
|39-40
Pacers vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Knicks
|Pacers
|115.6
|115.8
|12
|11
|19-11
|30-16
|20-10
|28-18
|112.5
|119
|9
|29
|35-12
|23-12
|37-10
|22-13
