The New York Knicks (46-33) hope to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (34-45) on April 5, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info

Pacers Stats Insights

  • The Pacers are shooting 46.7% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 46% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.
  • Indiana is 24-20 when it shoots better than 46% from the field.
  • The Pacers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.
  • The Pacers put up an average of 115.8 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Knicks give up.
  • Indiana is 28-18 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

  • The Pacers put up more points per game at home (118.8) than on the road (113), but also concede more at home (119.2) than on the road (118.8).
  • In 2022-23 Indiana is conceding 0.4 more points per game at home (119.2) than away (118.8).
  • This year the Pacers are collecting more assists at home (27.2 per game) than on the road (26.4).

Pacers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Myles Turner Questionable Ankle/Back
Tyrese Haliburton Out Ankle
Chris Duarte Out Ankle
Kendall Brown Out Tibia

