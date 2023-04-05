Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Spencer Steer (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Spencer Steer At The Plate (2022)
- Steer hit .211 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Steer got a hit in 57.1% of his 28 games last year, with multiple hits in 14.3% of those games.
- Registering a plate appearance in 28 games a season ago, he hit two round-trippers.
- Steer picked up an RBI in eight of 28 games last year.
- In 10 of 28 games last season (35.7%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|.222
|AVG
|.200
|.340
|OBP
|.273
|.400
|SLG
|.260
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|3
|15/7
|K/BB
|11/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cubs pitching staff was 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- The Cubs will look to Stroman (1-0) in his second start this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 31-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.000 WHIP ranks 40th, and 12 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
