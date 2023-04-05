The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl, who went 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-2 in his most recent game against the Cubs.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

TJ Friedl At The Plate (2022)

  • Friedl hit .240 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.
  • Friedl picked up at least one hit 40 times last year in 72 games played (55.6%), including multiple hits on 11 occasions (15.3%).
  • He went yard in seven games a year ago (out of 72 opportunities, 9.7%), going deep in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Friedl drove in a run in 27.8% of his 72 games last year, with more than one RBI in 5.6% of those games (four). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • In 38.9% of his games last year (28 of 72), he scored at least a run, and in four (5.6%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
28 GP 42
.297 AVG .201
.375 OBP .273
.462 SLG .418
7 XBH 16
4 HR 4
7 RBI 18
10/10 K/BB 30/10
3 SB 4
Home Away
29 GP 43
19 (65.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (48.8%)
6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (11.6%)
13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (34.9%)
3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (9.3%)
6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (32.6%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Stroman (1-0) takes the mound for the Cubs to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
  • This season, the 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 40th in WHIP (1.000), and 14th in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.