TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl, who went 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-2 in his most recent game against the Cubs.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
TJ Friedl At The Plate (2022)
- Friedl hit .240 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- Friedl picked up at least one hit 40 times last year in 72 games played (55.6%), including multiple hits on 11 occasions (15.3%).
- He went yard in seven games a year ago (out of 72 opportunities, 9.7%), going deep in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Friedl drove in a run in 27.8% of his 72 games last year, with more than one RBI in 5.6% of those games (four). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- In 38.9% of his games last year (28 of 72), he scored at least a run, and in four (5.6%) he scored two or more runs.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|42
|.297
|AVG
|.201
|.375
|OBP
|.273
|.462
|SLG
|.418
|7
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|18
|10/10
|K/BB
|30/10
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|43
|19 (65.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (48.8%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (11.6%)
|13 (44.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (34.9%)
|3 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (9.3%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (32.6%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Stroman (1-0) takes the mound for the Cubs to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 40th in WHIP (1.000), and 14th in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers.
