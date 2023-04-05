The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl, who went 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-2 in his most recent game against the Cubs.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

TJ Friedl At The Plate (2022)

Friedl hit .240 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Friedl picked up at least one hit 40 times last year in 72 games played (55.6%), including multiple hits on 11 occasions (15.3%).

He went yard in seven games a year ago (out of 72 opportunities, 9.7%), going deep in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Friedl drove in a run in 27.8% of his 72 games last year, with more than one RBI in 5.6% of those games (four). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

In 38.9% of his games last year (28 of 72), he scored at least a run, and in four (5.6%) he scored two or more runs.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 28 GP 42 .297 AVG .201 .375 OBP .273 .462 SLG .418 7 XBH 16 4 HR 4 7 RBI 18 10/10 K/BB 30/10 3 SB 4 Home Away 29 GP 43 19 (65.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (48.8%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (11.6%) 13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (34.9%) 3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (9.3%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (32.6%)

