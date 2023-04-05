After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Marcus Stroman) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate (2022)

Stephenson hit .319 with nine doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.

In 29 of 50 games last year (58.0%) Stephenson had at least one hit, and in 18 of those contests (36.0%) he picked up two or more.

Including the 50 games he played in last season, he went yard in six of them (12.0%), taking the pitcher deep in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.0% of his 50 games a year ago, Stephenson drove in a run (19 times). He also had 11 games with multiple RBIs (22.0%), and three or more RBIs in three games.

He crossed home plate in 18 of his 50 games a season ago (36.0%), with more than one run scored five times (10.0%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 22 GP 25 .395 AVG .247 .449 OBP .298 .593 SLG .376 10 XBH 5 3 HR 3 24 RBI 11 20/7 K/BB 27/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 27 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (51.9%) 12 (52.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%) 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (22.2%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)