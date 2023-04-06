Blue Jackets vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New Jersey Devils (49-21-8) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (24-45-8) at Prudential Center on Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN2, and BSOH. The Devils have won three straight at home while the Blue Jackets are losers of four straight road games.
Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN2, and BSOH
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-380)
|Blue Jackets (+310)
|7
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in 70 games this season, and won 21 (30.0%).
- This season Columbus has won one of its six games when it's the underdog by at least +310 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 24.4% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.
- Columbus has played 43 games this season with more than 7 goals.
Blue Jackets vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|269 (6th)
|Goals
|204 (30th)
|213 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|306 (31st)
|46 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (27th)
|39 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|54 (22nd)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Columbus has gone over the total six times.
- The Blue Jackets total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals fewer than the 7 total listed for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, Blue Jackets' game goal totals average 7 goals, 0.7 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Blue Jackets have scored 204 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 30th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets have allowed 4.0 goals per game, 306 total, which ranks 31st among league teams.
- Their 31st-ranked goal differential is -102.
