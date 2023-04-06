The Orlando Magic (34-45) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30) on April 6, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Cavaliers

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

  • The Cavaliers are shooting 48.9% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 47.5% the Magic's opponents have shot this season.
  • Cleveland has compiled a 34-16 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.5% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 16th.
  • The Cavaliers score just 1.6 fewer points per game (112.4) than the Magic allow their opponents to score (114).
  • When it scores more than 114 points, Cleveland is 23-9.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

  • The Cavaliers score more points per game at home (113.6) than on the road (111.2), and also give up fewer points at home (105) than away (109.2).
  • At home Cleveland is allowing 105 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than it is away (109.2).
  • The Cavaliers average 1.3 more assists per game at home (25.5) than on the road (24.2).

Cavaliers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Caris LeVert Out Knee
Jarrett Allen Out Groin
Donovan Mitchell Out Hand
Darius Garland Out Leg
Dylan Windler Out Foot
Isaac Okoro Out Knee
Evan Mobley Out Rest

