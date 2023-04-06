The Orlando Magic (34-45) take the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30) as heavy, 10-point favorites on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSOH

BSFL and BSOH Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Cavaliers vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 113 - Magic 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (+ 10)

Cavaliers (+ 10) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



The Magic sport a 45-31-3 ATS record this season as opposed to the 42-37-1 mark from the Cavaliers.

Orlando's games have gone over the total 50.6% of the time this season (40 out of 79), which is more often than Cleveland's games have (40 out of 80).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Magic are 10-9, a better record than the Cavaliers have posted (3-14) as moneyline underdogs.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Cleveland is 24th in the NBA in points scored (112.4 per game) and best in points allowed (107.1).

This season the Cavaliers are ranked 19th in the league in assists at 24.8 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Cavaliers are 19th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11.5). They are 10th in 3-point percentage at 36.7%.

In 2022-23, Cleveland has taken 63.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 72.3% of Cleveland's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 27.7% have been 3-pointers.

