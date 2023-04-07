Aaron Nesmith and his Indiana Pacers teammates face the Detroit Pistons on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Nesmith, in his last time out, had 12 points in a 138-129 loss to the Knicks.

We're going to examine Nesmith's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Aaron Nesmith Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 10.1 11.3 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 3.8 Assists 2.5 1.4 2.0 PRA 20.5 15.3 17.1 PR -- 13.9 15.1 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.9



Aaron Nesmith Insights vs. the Pistons

Nesmith is responsible for attempting 8.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.1 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 10.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

The Pacers average the fifth-most possessions per game with 104.7. His opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 102.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pistons have given up 118.8 points per contest, which is 27th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Pistons are ranked 24th in the NBA, giving up 44.7 rebounds per game.

The Pistons are the 17th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.8 assists per contest.

Conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Pistons are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Aaron Nesmith vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2023 31 15 6 4 2 1 2 3/11/2023 21 6 3 2 0 0 0 10/22/2022 23 7 1 0 1 3 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.