Buddy Hield and the Indiana Pacers take on the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last action, a 138-129 loss to the Knicks, Hield tallied 13 points and six assists.

We're going to look at Hield's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Buddy Hield Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 16.8 13.3 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 4.7 Assists 3.5 2.8 3.8 PRA 23.5 24.6 21.8 PR -- 21.8 18 3PM 2.5 3.6 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Buddy Hield's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Buddy Hield Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 14.2% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.1 per contest.

Hield is averaging 8.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 22.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Hield's opponents, the Pistons, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.3 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 104.7 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

The Pistons concede 118.8 points per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

The Pistons are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 44.7 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pistons have conceded 25.8 per contest, 17th in the NBA.

The Pistons are the 11th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Buddy Hield vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2023 22 7 8 4 1 1 0 3/11/2023 27 17 8 2 3 0 2 10/22/2022 16 6 2 1 2 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Hield or any of his Pacers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.