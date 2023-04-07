Jason Vosler Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Jason Vosler and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Zack Wheeler) at 3:05 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.
Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBC 10
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Jason Vosler At The Plate (2022)
- Vosler hit .265 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.
- In 52.8% of his games last year (19 of 36), Vosler had a base hit, and in seven of those games (19.4%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2022 (four of 36), including 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Vosler picked up an RBI in nine out of 36 games last year (25.0%), with two or more RBIz in three of them (8.3%).
- He scored 14 times last season in 36 games (38.9%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|.250
|AVG
|.283
|.322
|OBP
|.377
|.423
|SLG
|.522
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|6
|14/6
|K/BB
|15/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (52.9%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (23.5%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (47.1%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (35.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combined to allow 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Wheeler (0-1) pitches for the Phillies to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
