On Friday, Jonathan India (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Cubs.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: NBC 10
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jonathan India At The Plate (2022)

  • India slugged .376 while batting .246.
  • India reached base via a hit in 69 of 103 games last season (67.0%), including multiple hits in 20.4% of those games (21 of them).
  • Including the 103 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went yard in 10 of them (9.7%), going deep in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • India drove in a run in 28.2% of his 103 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 8.7% of those contests (nine). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He came around to score in 37.9% of his games last year (39 of 103), with more than one run on eight occasions (7.8%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 52
.246 AVG .246
.328 OBP .325
.408 SLG .348
15 XBH 13
7 HR 3
23 RBI 18
49/15 K/BB 45/17
1 SB 2
Home Away
51 GP 52
31 (60.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (73.1%)
10 (19.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (21.2%)
19 (37.3%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (38.5%)
7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.8%)
15 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (26.9%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combined to give up 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Wheeler (0-1) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his second start this season.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
