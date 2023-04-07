The Detroit Pistons (16-64), on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, will try to snap an 11-game losing stretch when visiting the Indiana Pacers (34-46). This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSDET.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Pacers vs. Pistons matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSDET

BSIN and BSDET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Pacers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pacers average 116 points per game (10th in the league) while allowing 119.2 per outing (29th in the NBA). They have a -259 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The Pistons are being outscored by 8.3 points per game, with a -659 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.5 points per game (29th in NBA), and allow 118.8 per contest (27th in league).

The two teams average 226.5 points per game combined, 5.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams put up 238 combined points per game, six more points than this matchup's over/under.

Indiana has won 41 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 39 times.

Detroit is 35-43-2 ATS this year.

Pacers and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +100000 +90000 - Pistons - - -

