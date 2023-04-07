On Friday, Spencer Steer (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: NBC 10
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Spencer Steer At The Plate (2022)

  • Steer hit .211 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • Steer got a hit in 57.1% of his 28 games last year, with more than one hit in 14.3% of them.
  • He went deep in two of 28 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Steer drove in a run in eight of 28 games last year (28.6%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
  • In 10 of 28 games last season (35.7%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
13 GP 14
.222 AVG .200
.340 OBP .273
.400 SLG .260
4 XBH 3
2 HR 0
5 RBI 3
15/7 K/BB 11/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 14
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies surrendered the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Wheeler (0-1) makes the start for the Phillies, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
