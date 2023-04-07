Wil Myers Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Wil Myers -- 1-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on April 7 at 3:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Cubs.
Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBC 10
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Wil Myers At The Plate (2022)
- Myers hit .261 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.
- Myers had a hit in 49 of 87 games last season, with multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- In eight of 87 games last year, he hit a long ball (9.2%). He went deep in 2.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Myers drove in a run in 28.7% of his games last season (25 of 87), with two or more RBIs in 12 of them (13.8%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
- In 27 of 87 games last season (31.0%) he scored, and in three of those games (3.4%) he scored two or more runs.
Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.208
|AVG
|.309
|.289
|OBP
|.345
|.304
|SLG
|.485
|6
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|23
|43/14
|K/BB
|43/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|45
|23 (54.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (57.8%)
|4 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (28.9%)
|10 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (37.8%)
|3 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (11.1%)
|13 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (26.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allowed the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Wheeler (0-1) gets the start for the Phillies, his second of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
