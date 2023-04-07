On Friday, Will Benson (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: NBC 10
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +290)

Will Benson At The Plate (2022)

  • Benson hit .182 with a double and three walks.
  • Benson got a hit in nine games last year (out of 29 games played, 31.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • Including all 29 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • Benson drove in a run in three of 29 games last season.
  • In seven of 29 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
17 GP 7
.158 AVG .235
.238 OBP .278
.184 SLG .235
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 2
13/3 K/BB 6/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 9
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies surrendered the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Wheeler (0-1) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
