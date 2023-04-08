Reds vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 8
Saturday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (3-3) and the Philadelphia Phillies (2-5) at Citizens Bank Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Reds coming out on top. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on April 8.
The Philadelphia Phillies will give the nod to Bailey Falter (0-1, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Nick Lodolo (1-0, 3.60 ERA).
Reds vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Reds vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Reds 4, Phillies 3.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have won in one of the three contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Cincinnati has played as an underdog of +120 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 22 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (27 total runs).
- The Reds have pitched to a 4.92 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 1
|Pirates
|W 6-2
|Nick Lodolo vs Rich Hill
|April 2
|Pirates
|W 3-1
|Graham Ashcraft vs Vince Velásquez
|April 3
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Connor Overton vs Drew Smyly
|April 4
|Cubs
|L 12-5
|Luis Cessa vs Hayden Wesneski
|April 7
|@ Phillies
|L 5-2
|Hunter Greene vs Zack Wheeler
|April 8
|@ Phillies
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Bailey Falter
|April 9
|@ Phillies
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Taijuan Walker
|April 10
|@ Braves
|-
|Connor Overton vs TBA
|April 11
|@ Braves
|-
|Luis Cessa vs Spencer Strider
|April 12
|@ Braves
|-
|Hunter Greene vs TBA
|April 13
|Phillies
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Bailey Falter
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.