Spencer Steer -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the hill, on April 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

In four of six games this year, Steer has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in one of six games, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

Steer has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored in three of six games so far this season.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings