Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Stuart Fairchild, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate (2022)
- Fairchild hit .247 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks.
- Fairchild got a hit in 17 of 46 games a year ago, with multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In five of 46 games last year, he hit a home run (10.9%). He went deep in 4.5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Fairchild drove in a run in five of 46 games last season (10.9%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- He crossed home in 13 of 46 games a year ago (28.3%), including one multi-run game.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.320
|AVG
|.170
|.414
|OBP
|.250
|.480
|SLG
|.447
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|4
|1
|RBI
|5
|17/6
|K/BB
|17/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (26.1%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (8.7%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (26.1%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (17.4%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (17.4%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies gave up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Falter (0-1) gets the start for the Phillies, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
