The Cincinnati Reds and Stuart Fairchild, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate (2022)

Fairchild hit .247 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks.

Fairchild got a hit in 17 of 46 games a year ago, with multiple hits in seven of those games.

In five of 46 games last year, he hit a home run (10.9%). He went deep in 4.5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Fairchild drove in a run in five of 46 games last season (10.9%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

He crossed home in 13 of 46 games a year ago (28.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 20 GP 17 .320 AVG .170 .414 OBP .250 .480 SLG .447 5 XBH 5 1 HR 4 1 RBI 5 17/6 K/BB 17/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 23 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (26.1%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (17.4%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)