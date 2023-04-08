TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is hitting .333 with a double, a triple, two home runs and a walk.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Friedl is batting .412 with two homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Friedl has gotten a hit in four of six games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on three occasions (50.0%).
- He has gone deep in two of six games played this year, and in 8.7% of his plate appearances.
- Friedl has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three of six games so far this year.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (100.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 6.21 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (10 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Phillies will look to Falter (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
