Wil Myers Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Wil Myers -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on April 8 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Wil Myers At The Plate
- Myers is batting .200 with four walks.
- Myers has gotten a hit in four of six games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
- Myers has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 6.21 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (10 total, 1.4 per game).
- Falter (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Phillies, his second of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
