Cavaliers vs. Hornets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 9
On Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-30) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Charlotte Hornets (26-55). It airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSOH and BSSE.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Cavaliers vs. Hornets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Cavaliers vs. Hornets Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSE
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Cavaliers vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|Hornets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Cavaliers (-4.5)
|-
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Cavaliers (-4.5)
|-
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|Tipico
|Cavaliers (-4.5)
|-
|-180
|+155
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Cavaliers vs. Hornets Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers' +452 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.5 points per game (25th in the NBA) while giving up 106.9 per outing (first in the league).
- The Hornets have been outscored by 6.5 points per game (posting 111.0 points per game, 27th in league, while conceding 117.5 per outing, 23rd in NBA) and have a -523 scoring differential.
- Cleveland has covered 42 times in 81 games with a spread this season.
- Charlotte has won 35 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 46 times.
Cavaliers and Hornets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Cavaliers
|+4500
|+1600
|-
|Hornets
|-
|-
|-
Looking to place a futures bet on the Cavaliers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.