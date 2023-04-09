On Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-30) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Charlotte Hornets (26-55). It airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSOH and BSSE.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Cavaliers vs. Hornets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSE

BSOH and BSSE Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Cavaliers' +452 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.5 points per game (25th in the NBA) while giving up 106.9 per outing (first in the league).

The Hornets have been outscored by 6.5 points per game (posting 111.0 points per game, 27th in league, while conceding 117.5 per outing, 23rd in NBA) and have a -523 scoring differential.

Cleveland has covered 42 times in 81 games with a spread this season.

Charlotte has won 35 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 46 times.

Cavaliers and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +4500 +1600 - Hornets - - -

