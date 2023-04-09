The Cleveland Cavaliers (51-30) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (26-55) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse as 6.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSOH and BSSE. The matchup's point total is set at 214.5.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -6.5 214.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

In 47 of 81 games this season, Cleveland and its opponents have scored more than 214.5 points.

The average point total in Cleveland's matchups this year is 219.4, 4.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Cavaliers are 44-37-0 ATS this season.

This season, Cleveland has been favored 63 times and won 47, or 74.6%, of those games.

Cleveland has a record of 22-2, a 91.7% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cavaliers have a 71.4% chance to win.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Hornets Total Facts Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 47 58% 112.5 223.5 106.9 224.4 220.1 Hornets 64 79% 111 223.5 117.5 224.4 229.3

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.

Five of Cavaliers' last 10 games have hit the over.

Cleveland has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 25 times in 40 opportunities at home, and it has covered 19 times in 41 opportunities in road games.

The 112.5 points per game the Cavaliers record are five fewer points than the Hornets allow (117.5).

When Cleveland totals more than 117.5 points, it is 15-6 against the spread and 16-5 overall.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 44-37 16-8 40-41 Hornets 38-43 18-24 34-47

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Cavaliers Hornets 112.5 Points Scored (PG) 111 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 15-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 36-17 16-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-27 106.9 Points Allowed (PG) 117.5 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 35-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-8 41-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-11

