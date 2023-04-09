The Cincinnati Reds and Jake Fraley, who went 0-for-1 with an RBI last time in action, battle Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

  • Fraley is batting .294 with a double, a home run and three walks.
  • Fraley has had a base hit in four of six games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Fraley has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 5.64 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 11 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • The Phillies will send Walker (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
