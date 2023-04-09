The Cincinnati Reds and Jake Fraley, who went 0-for-1 with an RBI last time in action, battle Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is batting .294 with a double, a home run and three walks.

Fraley has had a base hit in four of six games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Fraley has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

