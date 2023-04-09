Jason Vosler Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Jason Vosler, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Vosler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jason Vosler At The Plate
- Vosler is batting .250 with a double, a triple, three home runs and a walk.
- Vosler has had a base hit in four of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in 42.9% of his games in 2023, and 14.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Vosler has driven in a run in four games this season (57.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.64).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 11 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- The Phillies will look to Walker (0-1) in his second start this season.
- His last time out came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.