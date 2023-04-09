After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 1:05 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India is hitting .280 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.

India has gotten a hit in four of seven games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits on three occasions (42.9%).

He has gone deep in one game this year.

India has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In five games this year (71.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

