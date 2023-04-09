The Indiana Pacers (34-47) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (47-34) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -8.5 -

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

A total of 41 of the Pacers' 81 games with a set total have hit the over (50.6%).

Indiana has a 42-39-0 record against the spread this year.

The Pacers have been underdogs in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (38.7%) in those contests.

Indiana has a record of 5-6, a 45.5% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +300 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 25% chance of pulling out a win.

Pacers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Knicks vs Pacers Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 0 0% 115.8 231.8 112.8 232.1 224.7 Pacers 0 0% 116 231.8 119.3 232.1 233.1

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

Indiana has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Pacers have gone over the total five times.

This year, Indiana is 23-18-0 at home against the spread (.561 winning percentage). Away, it is 19-21-0 ATS (.475).

The Pacers put up an average of 116 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 112.8 the Knicks allow.

Indiana is 30-18 against the spread and 28-20 overall when it scores more than 112.8 points.

Pacers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Knicks and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 46-35 2-5 43-38 Pacers 42-39 10-5 41-40

Pacers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Knicks Pacers 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 116 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 20-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 30-18 21-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 28-20 112.8 Points Allowed (PG) 119.3 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 36-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-12 37-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 22-13

