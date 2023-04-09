The Indiana Pacers (34-47) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (47-34) on April 9, 2023 at Madison Square Garden.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Pacers.

Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: Bally Sports

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.

This season, Indiana has a 23-22 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Pacers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.

The Pacers put up just 3.2 more points per game (116) than the Knicks give up (112.8).

Indiana has put together a 28-20 record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pacers average 118.9 points per game, 5.9 more than on the road (113). Defensively they concede 119.7 points per game at home, 0.9 more than away (118.8).

In 2022-23 Indiana is giving up 0.9 more points per game at home (119.7) than away (118.8).

The Pacers average one more assists per game at home (27.4) than away (26.4).

Pacers Injuries