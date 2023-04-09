When the New York Knicks (47-34) and Indiana Pacers (34-47) match up at Madison Square Garden on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, RJ Barrett and Myles Turner will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Pacers vs. Knicks

Game Day: Sunday, April 9

Sunday, April 9 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Barrett, Buddy Hield and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Pacers' Last Game

The Pacers lost their most recent game to the Pistons, 122-115, on Friday. Hield starred with 22 points, plus six boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Buddy Hield 22 6 2 1 0 5 Bennedict Mathurin 16 4 3 2 0 0 Isaiah Jackson 15 7 0 1 3 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Pacers Players to Watch

The Pacers receive 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Hield.

Turner is averaging team highs in points (18.0 per game) and rebounds (7.5). And he is delivering 1.4 assists, making 54.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per contest.

The Pacers receive 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin.

T.J. McConnell is putting up a team-best 5.3 assists per contest. And he is contributing 8.7 points and 3.1 rebounds, making 54.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Pacers receive 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Andrew Nembhard.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Andrew Nembhard 13.2 2.7 7.6 0.7 0.1 1.2 T.J. McConnell 12.4 3.4 5.7 0.9 0.3 0.4 Bennedict Mathurin 16.1 4.6 1.6 0.8 0.4 1.0 Jordan Nwora 13.7 5.0 1.9 0.1 0.3 1.9 Isaiah Jackson 10.1 6.3 0.4 0.7 1.6 0.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.