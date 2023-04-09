When the (3-5) play the (3-4) at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, April 9 at 1:05 PM ET, Taijuan Walker will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 5).

The favored Phillies have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +145. The over/under for the game is listed at 8.5 runs.

Reds vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Walker - PHI (0-1, 8.31 ERA) vs Connor Overton - CIN (0-0, 11.25 ERA)

Reds vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Phillies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (+145) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.50 back.

Reds vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

The Phillies have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Reds have been underdogs in four games this season and have come away with the win one time (25%) in those contests.

The Reds have played as an underdog of +145 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +5000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.