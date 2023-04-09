Tyler Stephenson -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on April 9 at 1:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .448, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .462.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 84th in slugging.

Stephenson enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .389.

Stephenson has gotten a hit in all seven games this year, with more than one hit three times (42.9%).

He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.

Stephenson has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings