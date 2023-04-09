Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Will Benson, who went 0-for-0 last time out, take on Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Will Benson At The Plate (2022)
- Benson hit .182 with a double and three walks.
- Benson had a hit in nine of 29 games last year, with multiple hits once.
- Including all 29 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Benson drove in a run in three of 29 games last season.
- He crossed home in seven of 29 games a year ago (24.1%), including one multi-run game.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|7
|.158
|AVG
|.235
|.238
|OBP
|.278
|.184
|SLG
|.235
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|2
|13/3
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|9
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrendered the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Walker (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
