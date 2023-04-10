Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tyler Stephenson -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on April 10 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Phillies.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has an OPS of .875, fueled by an OBP of .441 to go with a slugging percentage of .433. All three of those stats rank first among Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 95th in slugging.
- Stephenson enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .368.
- Stephenson has gotten a hit in all eight games this season, with more than one hit three times (37.5%).
- He has not gone deep in his eight games this season.
- Stephenson has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.15 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
- Elder (1-0) makes the start for the Braves, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.