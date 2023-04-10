Tyler Stephenson -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on April 10 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Phillies.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson has an OPS of .875, fueled by an OBP of .441 to go with a slugging percentage of .433. All three of those stats rank first among Cincinnati hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 95th in slugging.
  • Stephenson enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .368.
  • Stephenson has gotten a hit in all eight games this season, with more than one hit three times (37.5%).
  • He has not gone deep in his eight games this season.
  • Stephenson has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Braves have a 3.15 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Braves allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
  • Elder (1-0) makes the start for the Braves, his second of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering two hits.
