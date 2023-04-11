Two teams on runs will clash when the Philadelphia Flyers (seven consecutive losses) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (three straight defeats) on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

You can watch on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH as the Flyers take on the Blue Jackets.

Flyers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/20/2022 Flyers Blue Jackets 5-3 PHI 11/15/2022 Blue Jackets Flyers 5-4 (F/OT) CBJ 11/10/2022 Blue Jackets Flyers 5-2 CBJ

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets' total of 318 goals conceded (4.0 per game) is 31st in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have 205 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 5.0 goals per game (50 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 24 goals during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 77 19 52 71 46 48 - Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35% Boone Jenner 68 26 19 45 25 28 54.7% Jack Roslovic 74 11 33 44 43 30 45% Kent Johnson 76 16 23 39 37 24 29.2%

Flyers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Flyers are conceding 269 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in league play.

The Flyers rank 29th in the league with 211 goals scored (2.6 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Flyers have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

Defensively, the Flyers have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 25 goals over that span.

Flyers Key Players