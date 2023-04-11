Two struggling squads meet when the Philadelphia Flyers (29-38-13) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (24-47-8) at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH. The Flyers have lost seven in a row, and the Blue Jackets are on a three-game losing streak.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Blue Jackets are 3-6-1 in their past 10 games, totaling 24 goals while allowing 50 in that time. On 33 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored five goals (15.2%).

Here's our pick for who will capture the victory in Tuesday's matchup.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Predictions for Tuesday

Our projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Flyers 4, Blue Jackets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Flyers (-180)

Flyers (-180) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Flyers (-2.2)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have a record of 24-47-8 this season and are 9-8-17 in overtime games.

Columbus has earned 29 points (11-6-7) in its 24 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blue Jackets scored only one goal in 15 games and they finished 0-14-1 in those matchups.

Columbus has three points (0-17-3) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Blue Jackets have scored three or more goals 36 times, earning 52 points from those matchups (24-8-4).

Columbus has scored a single power-play goal in 20 games this season and has recorded 19 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Columbus has posted a record of 7-11-1 (15 points).

The Blue Jackets' opponents have had more shots in 57 games. The Blue Jackets finished 17-34-6 in those contests (40 points).

Flyers Rank Flyers AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 29th 2.64 Goals Scored 2.59 30th 23rd 3.36 Goals Allowed 4.03 31st 25th 29.3 Shots 29.1 26th 19th 31.4 Shots Allowed 35.4 31st 32nd 14.9% Power Play % 17.6% 27th 26th 75.1% Penalty Kill % 75.8% 23rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.