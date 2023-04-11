After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Jason Vosler and the Cincinnati Reds face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Kyle Wright) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Kyle Wright

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jason Vosler At The Plate

Vosler leads Cincinnati in total hits (six) this season while batting .222 with six extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 141st in batting average, 166th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Vosler has picked up a hit in five games this season (55.6%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in three games this year (33.3%), leaving the park in 10.7% of his trips to the plate.

Vosler has an RBI in five of nine games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

