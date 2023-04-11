Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer is batting .258 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- He ranks 99th in batting average, 80th in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- This year, Steer has totaled at least one hit in six of nine games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Steer has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this season.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.73).
- The Braves allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
- Wright will start for the Braves, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old righty started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 12 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- His 3.19 ERA ranked 21st, 1.159 WHIP ranked 25th, and 8.7 K/9 ranked 18th among qualified major league pitchers last season.
