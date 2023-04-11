TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has a double, a triple, two home runs and three walks while hitting .313.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 49th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- Friedl has recorded a hit in six of nine games this year (66.7%), including four multi-hit games (44.4%).
- In nine games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Friedl has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In four of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Braves' 3.73 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
- Wright gets the call to start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old righty started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 12 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Among qualified pitchers in MLB last year he ranked 21st in ERA (3.19), 25th in WHIP (1.159), and 18th in K/9 (8.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.