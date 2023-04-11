The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Stephenson, who went 0-for-5 last time out, battle Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Braves.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson has an OPS of .756, fueled by an OBP of .385 and a team-best slugging percentage of .371 this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 129th in the league in slugging.
  • Stephenson has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of nine played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his nine games this season.
  • Stephenson has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.73).
  • The Braves allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
  • Wright will start for the Braves, his first this season.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 12 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Among qualified pitchers in MLB last year he ranked 21st in ERA (3.19), 25th in WHIP (1.159), and 18th in K/9 (8.7).
