Wil Myers Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Wil Myers and the Cincinnati Reds face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Kyle Wright) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Braves.
Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Wil Myers At The Plate
- Myers is batting .226 with a double and six walks.
- Myers has had a base hit in six of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In nine games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Myers has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored in four games this year (44.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
- Wright makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 27-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 12 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
- He ranked 21st in ERA (3.19), 25th in WHIP (1.159), and 18th in K/9 (8.7) among qualified pitchers in MLB play last season.
