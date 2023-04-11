On Tuesday, Will Benson (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Wright. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Will Benson At The Plate

  • Benson has a walk while batting .056.
  • Once in seven games this year, Benson got a hit, but he had just one in that game.
  • He has not hit a home run in his seven games this season.
  • Benson has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Braves have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
  • Wright will start for the Braves, his first of the season.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 12 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • He ranked 21st in ERA (3.19), 25th in WHIP (1.159), and 18th in K/9 (8.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
