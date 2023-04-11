Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Will Benson (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Wright. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has a walk while batting .056.
- Once in seven games this year, Benson got a hit, but he had just one in that game.
- He has not hit a home run in his seven games this season.
- Benson has not driven in a run this year.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
- Wright will start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old right-hander started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 12 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He ranked 21st in ERA (3.19), 25th in WHIP (1.159), and 18th in K/9 (8.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
