On Wednesday, Jake Fraley (coming off going 2-for-2) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2) against the Braves.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

  • Fraley leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .486 this season while batting .370 with seven walks and three runs scored.
  • He ranks 12th in batting average, ninth in on base percentage, and 42nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
  • In 77.8% of his nine games this season, Fraley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year (55.6%), Fraley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender 10 home runs (0.8 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Strider (1-0) takes the mound for the Braves to make his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up hits.
