On Wednesday, Jake Fraley (coming off going 2-for-2) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2) against the Braves.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .486 this season while batting .370 with seven walks and three runs scored.

He ranks 12th in batting average, ninth in on base percentage, and 42nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

In 77.8% of his nine games this season, Fraley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year (55.6%), Fraley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings