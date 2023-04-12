When the (8-4) go head to head against the (4-6) at Truist Park on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:20 PM ET, Spencer Strider will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 18).

The favored Braves have -275 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +220. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest.

Reds vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (1-0, 2.45 ERA) vs Hunter Greene - CIN (0-0, 5.63 ERA)

Reds vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Reds' game against the Braves but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Reds (+220) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to beat the Braves with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $32.00.

Reds vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won six of the 10 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have not played a game with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

The Reds have been victorious in two of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Reds have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +220.

Reds vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wil Myers 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+360) Jason Vosler 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+300) Will Benson 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+350) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+333) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+290)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +5000 - 5th

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.