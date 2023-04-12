Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Steer -- 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on April 12 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Braves.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 11 hits, batting .314 this season with six extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 27th in slugging.
- Steer has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this season (seven of 10), with at least two hits three times (30.0%).
- In 10 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Steer has driven in a run in four games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five of 10 games so far this year.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 10 home runs (0.8 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The Braves are sending Strider (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing hits.
