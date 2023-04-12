TJ Friedl -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on April 12 at 7:20 PM ET.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and three walks while batting .306.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 85th in on base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 10 games this year, with multiple hits in 40.0% of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 10 games played this year, and in 4.9% of his plate appearances.

Friedl has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In five of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

