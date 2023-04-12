The Cincinnati Reds and Wil Myers, who went 0-for-5 last time out, take on Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Braves.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wil Myers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Wil Myers At The Plate

  • Myers is hitting .194 with a double and six walks.
  • In six of 10 games this season, Myers has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Myers has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Strider (1-0) pitches for the Braves to make his third start this season.
  • His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.