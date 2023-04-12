The Cincinnati Reds and Wil Myers, who went 0-for-5 last time out, take on Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Braves.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Wil Myers At The Plate

Myers is hitting .194 with a double and six walks.

In six of 10 games this season, Myers has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Myers has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings